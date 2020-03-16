German gov’t orders closing borders with neighbors

The German government announced on Sunday that it will reintroduce border checks with five neighbouring countries in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.

DEATH TOLL REACHED TO 13

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer told a news conference in Berlin that border controls for Austria, France, Switzerland, Luxembourg and Denmark will begin 8 a.m. local time (0600 GMT) Monday.

Germany and all five neighboring countries are in the Schengen area, Europe’s border-free travel zone.

Seehofer underlined that while travelers without a valid reason would not be allowed to cross the border, the restrictions would not apply to cargo.

Germany’s recent decision came amid continued increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the country.

Coronavirus fatalities increased by five on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 13, according to the recent statements of the health authorities in the federal states.