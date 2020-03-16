taraftar değil haberciyiz
German gov’t orders closing borders with neighbors

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country have risen to 5,813 on Sunday, up from 4,585 on Saturday.

AA | 16.03.2020 - 09:54..
The German government announced on Sunday that it will reintroduce border checks with five neighbouring countries in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.

DEATH TOLL REACHED TO 13

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer told a news conference in Berlin that border controls for Austria, France, Switzerland, Luxembourg and Denmark will begin 8 a.m. local time (0600 GMT) Monday.

Germany and all five neighboring countries are in the Schengen area, Europe’s border-free travel zone.

Seehofer underlined that while travelers without a valid reason would not be allowed to cross the border, the restrictions would not apply to cargo.

Germany’s recent decision came amid continued increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the country.

Coronavirus fatalities increased by five on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 13, according to the recent statements of the health authorities in the federal states.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Italy coronavirus deaths jumps to 1,800
According to the local sources, 368 new deaths reported in the highest jump in the daily figure since the start of the outbreak.
Coronavirus crisis delays Netanyahu's trial
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial was delayed on Sunday until May.
Death toll from coronavirus reaches to 724 in Iran
Iranian state TV reported that the Health Ministry confirmed 13,938 cases of coronavirus so far.
China reports 10 more deaths from coronavirus
The total number of diagnosed cases climbed to 81,048, based on WHO figures.
