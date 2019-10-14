taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.936
Euro
6.5469
Altın
1492.04
Borsa
94110.88
Gram Altın
284.695
Bitcoin
49054.18

German gov’t seeks dialogue with Turkey on Syria

According to the government's spokesman, Merkel acknowledges Turkey’s legitimate security interests in Syria.

AA | 14.10.2019 - 17:24..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Germany on Monday urged continued dialogue with Turkey despite big differences on Turkey’s ongoing Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria.

Speaking at a news conference in Berlin, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman acknowledged Turkey’s "legitimate security interests" in the region.

"TURKEY IS THREATENED BY TERRORISM"

"Turkey is severely threatened, again and again by terrorism," Steffen Seibert said, but added that the German government was not convinced yet that the military intervention was in full conformity with international law.

German gov’t seeks dialogue with Turkey on Syria

Seibert urged for an end to the military operation, expressing worries over humanitarian crisis and instability in the region. "Despite our clear differences with Turkey on this difficult issue, it is in our interest to continue our dialogue," he stressed, amid calls by opposition parties to the government to sharpen its tone towards Ankara.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Lüksemburglu bakan AB’nin güçsüzlüğünü itiraf etti

Lüksemburglu bakan AB’nin güçsüzlüğünü itiraf etti

211
Hastalıktan sonra Devlet Bahçeli'nin ilk görüntüsü

Hastalıktan sonra Devlet Bahçeli'nin ilk görüntüsü

517
BBC'den tepki toplayan haber

BBC'den tepki toplayan haber

152
Büyükşehir belediye başkanları WhatsApp grubu kuruldu

Büyükşehir belediye başkanları WhatsApp grubu kuruldu

143
Emre Can ve İlkay'dan 'savaşa karşıyız' çıkışı

Emre Can ve İlkay'dan 'savaşa karşıyız' çıkışı

406
Türk askerinden SMO askerine atış eğitimi

Türk askerinden SMO askerine atış eğitimi

21
Londra'da CHP toplantısında ortalık karıştı

Londra'da CHP toplantısında ortalık karıştı

356
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir