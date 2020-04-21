taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.9863
Euro
7.5915
Altın
1683.4
Borsa
97747.06
Gram Altın
378.204
Bitcoin
47646.88

German institute says measures against virus should go on

The German government announced last week that it managed to bring coronavirus health emergency under control and partially relaxed strict lockdown measures, allowing small shops to reopen.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş Google News'de takip et

German institute says measures against virus should go on

Life can only fully return to normal once a vaccine against the novel coronavirus is found, an official from Germany’s disease control agency said on Tuesday.

Lars Schaade, vice president of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), told a news conference in Berlin that hygiene and social distancing measures should continue for a long period, despite a recent slowdown in the rate of new coronavirus cases in Germany.

"LIFE CAN RETURN TO NORMAL ONLY WHEN VACCINE IS FOUND"

“Even if we came to a point where we have no new cases in Germany, a new wave would still be possible due to new infections from abroad,” he said.

“Until we have a vaccine available, and for the time being nobody knows if or when it will be available, we must continue our measures to avoid infection,” he stressed.

German institute says measures against virus should go on

But Chancellor Angela Merkel also warned against complacency and urged citizens to closely follow social distancing measures to prevent a new wave of coronavirus.

The death toll from coronavirus in Germany reached 4,856 on Tuesday, while the total number of cases neared 148,000, according to data analysis firm Risklayer and the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Trump slams female reporter criticizing him over outbreak
US President berated CBS News reporter asking him why he didn't warn people in February that coronavirus was spreading.
UN sends more trucks to Syria’s Idlib
According to the union’s statement, 55 more trucks carriying humanitarian aid have passed the border.
Italy to ease coronavirus lockdown starting May 4
After the government shuttered some businesses on March 22, calls have recently been growing from industry lobbies to reopen some activities to prevent an economic catastrophe.
Iran reports 1,300 fresh cases
The total number of coronavirus positive cases reaches 84,800, according to the ministry’s data.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Sokağa çıkma yasağı öncesi bakkal ve marketlere düzenleme
Sokağa çıkma yasağı öncesi bakkal ve marketlere düzenleme
263
Koronadan ölen doktorun yürek yakan mesajı
Koronadan ölen doktorun yürek yakan mesajı
84
Bakan Albayrak: 1 milyon yazılımcı projemiz tamamlandı
Bakan Albayrak: 1 milyon yazılımcı projemiz tamamlandı
385
Göztepe Şehir Hastanesi'nin yüzde 90'ı tamamlandı
Göztepe Şehir Hastanesi'nin yüzde 90'ı tamamlandı
300
Aydın'da karantinadaki evlere fotokapanlı önlem
Aydın'da karantinadaki evlere fotokapanlı önlem
56
Trump fırsatı gördü: 75 milyon varil ham petrol alacağız
Trump fırsatı gördü: 75 milyon varil ham petrol alacağız
130
Abdurrahim Albayrak dolandırıldı
Abdurrahim Albayrak dolandırıldı
146
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir