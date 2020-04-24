taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.9734
Euro
7.5283
Altın
1732.4
Borsa
99374.84
Gram Altın
388.631
Bitcoin
52330.31

German institute warns gov't on early end to lockdown

The death toll from coronavirus in Germany reached 5,575 on Friday, while the total number of cases neared 154,000, according to data analysis firm Risklayer and the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş Google News'de takip et

German institute warns gov't on early end to lockdown

Germany’s disease control agency on Friday urged against ending lockdown measures prematurely, warning that doing so might trigger a new wave of coronavirus.

"WE CANNOT AFFORD TO BE NEGLIGENT NOW"

Lars Schaade, vice head of the Robert Koch Institute, told a news conference on Friday that Germany's relative success in combating coronavirus could have not been possible without the timely imposed lockdown measures. “And we must keep it that way. We cannot afford to be negligent now,” he said, in response to calls for ending the coronavirus lockdown measures faster.

German institute warns gov't on early end to lockdown

Schaade warned that being too hasty in lifting restrictions could lead to a rapid increase in new coronavirus cases, overburdening the health system and causing many deaths. “We have seen this in other countries. And we have seen how quickly this could happen,” he said.

German institute warns gov't on early end to lockdown

Almost 107,000 people have recovered from the virus so far, the Robert Koch Institute has reported.

Germany has the fifth-highest tally of reported coronavirus infections in the world, behind the US, Spain, Italy, and France. But its death toll remains far lower than other hard-hit countries.

İlginizi Çekebilir
UK voices concern over Iran’s ballistic missile launch
British spokesman said that Iran must abide UN’s call.
US food banks running out of supplies
Before the pandemic, 1 in 7 Americans relied on food banks, but now demand has doubled or tripled at many organizations.
Spain records 367 more fatalities
Spain reached another major milestone on Friday. For the first time, more people recovered from coronavirus than were confirmed to be infected via PCR tests.
Iran's death toll from coronavirus rises to 5,574
Official sources reported that nearly 1,168 fresh cases reported, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases to 88,194.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Dünyanın dört bir yanından sahur ve iftar saatleri
Dünyanın dört bir yanından sahur ve iftar saatleri
286
Bakan Koca'dan korona ile mücadelede İstanbul itirafı
Bakan Koca'dan korona ile mücadelede İstanbul itirafı
128
Meral Akşener'e FETÖ'cü olup olmadığı soruldu
Meral Akşener'e FETÖ'cü olup olmadığı soruldu
665
İran Ramazan'a bir gün geç başlayacak
İran Ramazan'a bir gün geç başlayacak
260
Karadeniz usulü 'Survivor' hastanede bitti
Karadeniz usulü 'Survivor' hastanede bitti
169
İngiltere korona aşısını insanlar üzerinde denedi
İngiltere korona aşısını insanlar üzerinde denedi
90
Macron: Çözüm bulamazsak Avrupa çöker
Macron: Çözüm bulamazsak Avrupa çöker
136
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir