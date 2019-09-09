taraftar değil haberciyiz
German minister to meet Hong Kong protester

The 22-year-old was arrested at the airport on Sunday for breach of bail conditions imposed after he was charged over a protest on June 21.

REUTERS | 09.09.2019 - 14:11..
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Monday welcomed the release of Hong Kong’s Joshua Wong from police custody and said he was prepared to meet the pro-democracy activist in Berlin.

WONG IS ON THE WAYTO THE GERMAN CAPITAL

Maas said he had heard that Wong was on the way to the German capital and added that he may have an opportunity to talk to him later on Monday.

German minister to meet Hong Kong protester

Wong was released on Monday from police custody after breaching bail conditions following his arrest in August when he was charged along with a number of other prominent activists for inciting and participating in an unauthorized assembly.

