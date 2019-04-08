German press: Istanbul achieves what Berlin couldn't

In an article published in Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Istanbul Airport’s construction process was compared with Berlin’s new airport which is expected to be opened for use in 2020.

TURKEY TO COMPETE AGAINST CHINA

According to the paper, Turkey soon to be in an aviation competition against China.

“There is one thing that needs to be accepted; Istanbul has achieved what Berlin couldn’t. Turkey’s biggest airport’s opening ceremony has been delayed for a few times and yet, it was opened after a 5-year construction process. In contrast with it, Berlin’s new airport will only be able to finished by 2020, or even 2021 –which is later than the planned date. But yet, this comparison is not quite accurate. It is way more easier to finish construction projects in autocratic countries. China is a good example of it. Pekin airport will soon to be opened and therefore Turkey and China to compete over having the biggest and busiest airport in the world.” it said.