taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.69065
Euro
6.4171
Altın
1301.01
Borsa
97098.25
Gram Altın
237.869

German press: Istanbul achieves what Berlin couldn't

Istanbul Airport, the most powerful candidate to be the world’s biggest aviation hub, is being watched closely by European media organs.

Haber Merkezi | 08.04.2019 - 16:41..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş
German press: Istanbul achieves what Berlin couldn't

In an article published in Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Istanbul Airport’s construction process was compared with Berlin’s new airport which is expected to be opened for use in 2020.

TURKEY TO COMPETE AGAINST CHINA

According to the paper, Turkey soon to be in an aviation competition against China.

German press: Istanbul achieves what Berlin couldn't

“There is one thing that needs to be accepted; Istanbul has achieved what Berlin couldn’t. Turkey’s biggest airport’s opening ceremony has been delayed for a few times and yet, it was opened after a 5-year construction process. In contrast with it, Berlin’s new airport will only be able to finished by 2020, or even 2021 –which is later than the planned date. But yet, this comparison is not quite accurate. It is way more easier to finish construction projects in autocratic countries. China is a good example of it. Pekin airport will soon to be opened and therefore Turkey and China to compete over having the biggest and busiest airport in the world.” it said.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Erdoğan'dan Rusya ziyareti öncesi açıklamalar

Erdoğan'dan Rusya ziyareti öncesi açıklamalar

1283
Mustafa Tuna'nın izleri Ankara Belediyesi'nden siliniyor

Mustafa Tuna'nın izleri Ankara Belediyesi'nden siliniyor

231
Hekimbaşı Salih Efendi Yalısı'nın son hali

Hekimbaşı Salih Efendi Yalısı'nın son hali

8
Honda Türkiye'den çıkıyor

Honda Türkiye'den çıkıyor

175
YEREL SEÇİM 2019

YEREL SEÇİM 2019

0
Acun Ilıcalı Miami'de görüntülendi

Acun Ilıcalı Miami'de görüntülendi

89
İstanbul Havalimanı'na taksi ücretleri

İstanbul Havalimanı'na taksi ücretleri

137
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir