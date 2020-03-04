taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.1252
Euro
6.8327
Altın
1642.3
Borsa
111207.27
Gram Altın
324.021
Bitcoin
53853.74

German protesters demand EU open borders to migrants

Thousands of protesters gathered in Berlin in front of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's official residence to demand the opening of the border between Turkey and the European Union.

AA | 04.03.2020 - 09:46..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Calling on the European Union to open its borders to migrants. Gathering at a large rally organized by the Seebrücke (Sea Bridge) movement, they criticized the EU's migration policy with slogans like "Open borders!" and "Save lives!”

"ACCEPT REFUGEES"

The protesters also called on EU countries to accept refugees who are at the Greek border.

German protesters demand EU open borders to migrants

More than 130,000 irregular migrants have crossed into Europe so far after Turkey opened its borders last week, accusing the EU of not fulfilling the promises it made as part of a 2015 agreement reached on the refugee crisis.

German protesters demand EU open borders to migrants

Greece’s response to irregular migrants and asylum seekers has been harsh, with many battered, tear-gassed and at least two killed by Greek security forces.

İlginizi Çekebilir
27 more die from virus in Italy, death toll reaches 79
The global death toll from the virus has topped 3,071, with more than 89,000 infected.
Head of Iran's emergency medical services under treatment
The country’s Health Ministry also confirmed 77 deaths due to the coronavirus.
Greek security forces beat migrants
The number of irregular migrants leaving Turkey for Europe reached 117,677 on Monday, Turkish Interior Minister announced on Tuesday.
Gazprom, Bulgargaz agree to cut price of Russian gas by 40 percent
Russia’s Gazprom and Bulgaria’s Bulgargaz, have agreed on a 40 percent reduction in the price of natural gas imported to Bulgaria in terms of its long-term contract with the Russian gas supplier.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Şehitler İdlib'e giderken birbirlerinden helallik istedi
Şehitler İdlib'e giderken birbirlerinden helallik istedi
162
Moskova'da ilk koronavirüs vakası tespit edildi
Moskova'da ilk koronavirüs vakası tespit edildi
51
Dünya Bankası'ndan 12 milyar dolarlık yardım paketi
Dünya Bankası'ndan 12 milyar dolarlık yardım paketi
29
Cenk Tosun EURO 2020'de forma giyemeyecek
Cenk Tosun EURO 2020'de forma giyemeyecek
28
Yunanlar hamile kadını dövüp parasını aldı
Yunanlar hamile kadını dövüp parasını aldı
72
Yunan ırkçılar, mülteci avına çıktı
Yunan ırkçılar, mülteci avına çıktı
109
Polis Akademisi öğrencilerinden mesaj
Polis Akademisi öğrencilerinden mesaj
21
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir