German protesters demand EU open borders to migrants

Calling on the European Union to open its borders to migrants. Gathering at a large rally organized by the Seebrücke (Sea Bridge) movement, they criticized the EU's migration policy with slogans like "Open borders!" and "Save lives!”

"ACCEPT REFUGEES"

The protesters also called on EU countries to accept refugees who are at the Greek border.

More than 130,000 irregular migrants have crossed into Europe so far after Turkey opened its borders last week, accusing the EU of not fulfilling the promises it made as part of a 2015 agreement reached on the refugee crisis.

Greece’s response to irregular migrants and asylum seekers has been harsh, with many battered, tear-gassed and at least two killed by Greek security forces.