taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8385
Euro
6.5422
Altın
1305.47
Borsa
90589.73
Gram Altın
245.117

German SPD leader Nahles resigns

German Social Democratic Party chief Andrea Nahles said she would resign as well giving up her position as head of its parliamentary group, saying she did not have the support she needed to lead it.

AA | 02.06.2019 - 13:53..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The head of Germany's Social Democrats (SPD), Andrea Nahles, announced on Sunday her plan to resign after the party suffered big losses in last week’s European elections.

"OUR PARTIES HAVE LOST TOO MANY MEMBERS"

In a statement, Nahles said she would quit as party leader on Monday, and would also step down as parliamentary group leader on Tuesday, in order to open up the possibility for an orderly procedure to choose a successor.

German SPD leader Nahles resigns

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition partner SPD recorded its worst result in last week’s European Parliament elections, sparking a furious debate within the party.

The SPD crashed to 15.8 percent, sharply down from the 27.3 percent of the vote it collected in 2014.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İBB Başkanlığı için 3 firmanın son anketleri yayınlandı

İBB Başkanlığı için 3 firmanın son anketleri yayınlandı

626
El Salvador'un başına Osmanlı torunu Başkan

El Salvador'un başına Osmanlı torunu Başkan

57
Andy Ruiz, Joshua'yı nakavt etti

Andy Ruiz, Joshua'yı nakavt etti

83
Iğdır'da şehit olan askerlerin kimlikleri belli oldu

Iğdır'da şehit olan askerlerin kimlikleri belli oldu

101
İstanbul için yağış uyarısı

İstanbul için yağış uyarısı

17
Bakan Varank'ın sahur davetinde Binali Yıldırım sürprizi

Bakan Varank'ın sahur davetinde Binali Yıldırım sürprizi

123
TEM otoyolunda trafik durma noktasına geldi

TEM otoyolunda trafik durma noktasına geldi

68
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir