Germans protest against lockdown

The country’s confirmed cases increased by 2,055 to 152,438 and the death toll rose by 179 to 5,500, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.

German police wearing riot gear and face masks tussled on Saturday with dozens of protesters demonstrating in central Berlin against the coronavirus lockdown on public life.

"I WANT MY LIFE BACK"

Protesters shouted “I want my life back” and held up signs with slogans such as “Protect constitutional rights”, “Freedom isn’t everything but without freedom, everything is nothing”, and “Daddy, what is a kiss?”

Police said on Twitter they had arrested more than 100 people.

Some protesters tried to keep a distance from each other, sitting on the ground and wearing masks, but others clustered together.

Like dozens of countries around the globe, Germany has put in place strict curbs on public activity to slow transmission of coronavirus, imposing its lockdown on March 17.

The protesters handed out newspapers entitled “Democratic Resistance”, which said the new coronavirus is an attempt to seize power by spreading fear. The papers quoted 127 doctors from around the world who question the need for strict lockdowns.

İlginizi Çekebilir
US to send ventilators to Ethiopia
Trump said on Saturday that Ethiopia needs ventilators, and the US was in a good position to help.
Israelis demonstrate Netanyahu government
Protesters slam Netanyahu for the move to center power on the management of coronavirus.
France reports drop in coronavirus fatalities
The country's lockdown will continue until May 11, whereupon schools will gradually open followed by cafes, restaurants, and bars.
Death toll from coronavirus rises to 26,384 in Italy
The government is expected to unveil its nationwide plan for the recovery phase by the end of the month, but each region continues to push in a different direction.
