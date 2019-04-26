taraftar değil haberciyiz
Germans want to send Syrian refugees back to the war

Outrageous posters were hanged on subway stations and bus stops in Berlin.

Haber Merkezi | 26.04.2019 - 17:37..
Germans want to send Syrian refugees back to the war

Racism in Germany has risen noticeably.

Posters placed in Germany’s capital call Syrians to back to their country.

"GO HOME"

In front of a flag of the Assad regime and a hand in "Victory Pose" was read in capital letters: "GO HOME - THE WAR IS OVER - SYRIA NEEDS YOU!" Sentences, which are apparently addressed to seeking refugee Syrians in Germany.

Germans want to send Syrian refugees back to the war

The text below states: "With the fall of the last IS stronghold, Syria needs young men and women to help rebuild their country after the years of war."

Germans want to send Syrian refugees back to the war

There are approximately 530.000 Syrian refugees in Germany. But the seeking refugees are not welcomed by the rezidances clearly.

