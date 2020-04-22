taraftar değil haberciyiz
Germany approves human trials of new vaccine

In the authorized first part of the clinical trial in Germany, 200 healthy volunteers aged between 18 and 55 years will be vaccinated, according to the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut.

Germany has approved first clinical trials of a coronavirus vaccine on humans, officials announced on Wednesday.

"FOURTH AUTHORIZED CLINICAL TRIAL WORLDWIDE"

Biotechnology company BioNTech’s vaccine program was authorized for human clinical trials after a careful assessment of potential risks and benefits, the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut, German regulatory authority, said in a press release.

“This is the fourth authorized clinical trial worldwide in which a preventive specific coronavirus vaccine candidate is tested in humans,” the institute stressed, and added: “Considering the serious consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, this is a significant step toward developing an efficacious and safe coronavirus vaccine available in Germany and making it available worldwide as soon as possible.”

