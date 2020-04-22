Germany approves human trials of new vaccine

Germany has approved first clinical trials of a coronavirus vaccine on humans, officials announced on Wednesday.

"FOURTH AUTHORIZED CLINICAL TRIAL WORLDWIDE"

Biotechnology company BioNTech’s vaccine program was authorized for human clinical trials after a careful assessment of potential risks and benefits, the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut, German regulatory authority, said in a press release.

“This is the fourth authorized clinical trial worldwide in which a preventive specific coronavirus vaccine candidate is tested in humans,” the institute stressed, and added: “Considering the serious consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, this is a significant step toward developing an efficacious and safe coronavirus vaccine available in Germany and making it available worldwide as soon as possible.”