taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9199
Euro
6.5846
Altın
1477.8
Borsa
111282.45
Gram Altın
281.385
Bitcoin
42230.27

Germany bans Uber's services across country

In Germany, where Uber is active in seven cities including Frankfurt, Berlin and Munich, the company exclusively works with car rental companies and their licensed drivers.

REUTERS | 20.12.2019 - 11:21..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

A German court on Thursday banned Uber ride-hailing services in Germany, arguing the US company lacks a necessary licence to offer passenger transport services using rental cars.

The verdict is another setback for the firm after it lost its licence to carry paying passengers in London last month, with the city’s regulator claiming it had put passenger safety at risk.

"LIMOUSINE SERVICE OFFERED BY UBER IS ILLEGAL"

The verdict is effective immediately but can be appealed. “We will assess the court’s ruling and determine next steps to ensure our services in Germany continue”, an Uber spokesperson said.

A person close to the company said that Uber will now change the way it operates in Europe’s largest economy, adding that it is also considering taking legal action against the ruling.

Germany bans Uber's services across country

The plaintiff, Taxi Deutschland, said it would seek immediate provisional enforcement. It said Uber would then have to pay fines starting at 250 euros per ride and rising to as much as 250,000 euros per ride in the case of repeated offences.

YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İlker Başbuğ: Kanal İstanbul olursa Trakya'yı savunamayız

İlker Başbuğ: Kanal İstanbul olursa Trakya'yı savunamayız

741
Kırıkkale Üniversitesi'nde İstiklal Marşı Arapça okundu

Kırıkkale Üniversitesi'nde İstiklal Marşı Arapça okundu

429
Ziraat Türkiye Kupası'nda tur atlayan takımlar

Ziraat Türkiye Kupası'nda tur atlayan takımlar

22
Alman mahkemesi Uber'i yasakladı

Alman mahkemesi Uber'i yasakladı

46
TSK'daki FETÖ yapılanmasına operasyon

TSK'daki FETÖ yapılanmasına operasyon

98
Bakan Abdulhamit Gül, 'iyi hal' indirimini eleştirdi

Bakan Abdulhamit Gül, 'iyi hal' indirimini eleştirdi

187
Elazığ'da valiliğe sitem eden işsiz baba: Çarpıtma var

Elazığ'da valiliğe sitem eden işsiz baba: Çarpıtma var

107
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir