Germany discusses to ease coronavirus restrictions

The discussion takes place as the number of new infections and deaths declines in Germany, which has weathered the pandemic better than European neighbors Italy, Spain, and France.

Senior politicians in Germany have begun debating a potential easing of restrictions imposed over the coronavirus epidemic ahead of a meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday.

MERKEL WILL DISCUSS RECOMMENDATIONS WITH HER CABINET

On Monday, Merkel and premiers of Germany’s 16 states expect to get recommendations from the German National Academy of Sciences that the chancellor has said will weigh heavily in considerations for a possible loosening in movement and social distancing rules in place since around mid-March.

Merkel will discuss the recommendations of the science academy with her cabinet on Tuesday. On Wednesday, she will hold a video conference with the state governors to discuss a possible path out of the lockdown and how to manage the recession it is expected to cause.

