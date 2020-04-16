Germany eases out of coronavirus lockdown

Germany has achieved a “fragile intermediate success” in its the fight against the coronavirus and will take small steps out of lockdown with the partial reopening of shops next week and schools from May 4, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

PARTIAL REOPENING OF SHOPS AND SCHOOLS

Social distancing rules would remain in place until May 3 under the measures that Merkel and the governors of Germany’s 16 states agreed at Wednesday’s meeting. They plan to meet again on April 30 to review how to proceed after May 3.

Under Wednesday’s agreement, retailers whose shops are up to 800 square metres will be allowed to open next week, along with car and bicycle dealers, and bookstores, though they must practise strict social distancing and hygiene rules.

The federal and state governments “strongly recommended” Germans wear face masks on public transport and when shopping.

Religious gatherings will remain banned and restaurants, bars, cafes, cinemas and music venues shut, with big events banned until Aug. 31.