Germany eases out of coronavirus lockdown

Schools would start opening from May 4, with priority given to final-year students.

Germany has achieved a “fragile intermediate success” in its the fight against the coronavirus and will take small steps out of lockdown with the partial reopening of shops next week and schools from May 4, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

PARTIAL REOPENING OF SHOPS AND SCHOOLS

Social distancing rules would remain in place until May 3 under the measures that Merkel and the governors of Germany’s 16 states agreed at Wednesday’s meeting. They plan to meet again on April 30 to review how to proceed after May 3.

Under Wednesday’s agreement, retailers whose shops are up to 800 square metres will be allowed to open next week, along with car and bicycle dealers, and bookstores, though they must practise strict social distancing and hygiene rules.

The federal and state governments “strongly recommended” Germans wear face masks on public transport and when shopping.

Religious gatherings will remain banned and restaurants, bars, cafes, cinemas and music venues shut, with big events banned until Aug. 31.

İlginizi Çekebilir
UK records 761 new deaths in past 24 hours
British health authorities announced on Wednesday that the UK’s death toll from coronavirus reached 12,868.
The Hill praises Turkey’s efforts on corona fight
US media outlet said that while the world has come under immense pressure by the disease threat, Turkey has proven itself as a key supporter.
Belgium records 2,500 new virus cases in last 24 hours
Belgium’s death toll moved up to 4,440 after 283 more fatalities were confirmed since Tuesday.
US near approving antibody test, Vice President says
The vice president stressed the US would create more than 20 million new tests a month after the test received the green light.
