Germany health minister says the outbreak is manageable

Germany has the fifth-highest coronavirus caseload behind the United States, Spain, Italy, and France at nearly 134,000.

  World
  2. World
The coronavirus outbreak in Germany has become manageable again as the number of patients who have made a recovery has been higher than the number of new infections every day this week, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday.

THE COUNTRY LOOSENS LOCKDOWN

Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday Germany would take small steps out of lockdown with the partial reopening of shops next week and schools from May 4.

“The outbreak has - as of today - become controllable and manageable again,” Spahn told a news conference, adding that the health care system had “at no time been overwhelmed so far”.

Earlier, Spahn said a coronavirus contact tracing app will be ready for Germans to download and use on their smartphones in three to four weeks.

German federal and state government leaders said on Wednesday they would support voluntary use of a contact tracing app, when available, so people can quickly learn when they have had been exposed to an infected person.

Belgium’s death toll surpasses 5,000
The National Security Council decided on Tuesday to extend lockdown measures till 3 May with basically the same conditions applied past month.
British professor admits UK was too slow to react
More than 13,729 people with coronavirus have died in British hospitals, though new official data indicates the true death toll could be much larger.
Death toll rises to 4,958 in Iran
According to the country’s statement, 1,000 new cases were reported on Friday, taking the total number to almost 79,500.
Australia’s social distance measure may continue for year
Australia has more than 6,520 cases of the coronavirus while the death toll rose to 65 after a coronavirus patient was reported to have died on Friday.
