Germany loosens pandemic measures

Germany on Monday started to loosen restrictions to stem the spread of coronavirus in the country.

"HEALTH EMERGENCY IS UNDER CONTROL"

Most shops smaller than 800 square meters (8,600 square feet) are being allowed to open again. Newly reopened shopping centers and stores must observe strict hygienic rules.

Early in the day, few people were seen at the reopened malls and shops. Cafes and restaurants will remain closed for the time being.

More than 4,600 people have died from the coronavirus in Germany and over 145,700 cases have now been reported, while more than 88,000 people have recovered.

The coronavirus health emergency in Germany for the first time has been brought under control, according to Health Minister Jens Spahn.