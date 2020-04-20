taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.9463
Euro
7.5462
Altın
1682.42
Borsa
98377.77
Gram Altın
376.837
Bitcoin
48875.04

Germany loosens pandemic measures

People are still following social distancing, and some of them are wearing masks to protect themselves from the virus.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş Google News'de takip et

Germany loosens pandemic measures

Germany on Monday started to loosen restrictions to stem the spread of coronavirus in the country.

"HEALTH EMERGENCY IS UNDER CONTROL"

Most shops smaller than 800 square meters (8,600 square feet) are being allowed to open again. Newly reopened shopping centers and stores must observe strict hygienic rules.

Germany loosens pandemic measures

Early in the day, few people were seen at the reopened malls and shops. Cafes and restaurants will remain closed for the time being.

More than 4,600 people have died from the coronavirus in Germany and over 145,700 cases have now been reported, while more than 88,000 people have recovered.

Germany loosens pandemic measures

The coronavirus health emergency in Germany for the first time has been brought under control, according to Health Minister Jens Spahn.

İlginizi Çekebilir
UN sends more humanitaran aid to Syria’s Idlib
The supplies will be distributed to people in Idlib city and nearby rural areas.
Belgium records 168 more deaths in last 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, 168 people lost their lives due to the pandemic, while the current death toll is 5,828.
Turkey opens giant hospital in fight against coronavirus
President Erdoğan, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca and Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank attend the opening ceremony of Istanbul's new Basaksehir City Hospital
Coronavirus death toll rises to 5,209 in Iran
According to the country's health ministry, more than 1,294 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, national tally soars past 83,000.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İstanbul'da mangal sevdası çatıya çıkardı
İstanbul'da mangal sevdası çatıya çıkardı
188
4 günlük sokağa çıkma yasağı gündemde
4 günlük sokağa çıkma yasağı gündemde
232
İzmir’de bir saadet zinciri krizi daha yaşandı
İzmir’de bir saadet zinciri krizi daha yaşandı
396
Yeşilova Belediye Başkanı Şenel'e silahlı saldırı
Yeşilova Belediye Başkanı Şenel'e silahlı saldırı
219
New York Belediye Başkanı'ndan, Trump'a: Ölelim mi istersin
New York Belediye Başkanı'ndan, Trump'a: Ölelim mi istersin
83
Sokağa çıkma yasağı sonrası açılan marketlere ceza
Sokağa çıkma yasağı sonrası açılan marketlere ceza
165
Metin Fevzioğlu'ndan 'FETÖ'cü oldun' sözlerine tepki
Metin Fevzioğlu'ndan 'FETÖ'cü oldun' sözlerine tepki
180
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir