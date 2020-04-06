Germany orders two-week quarantine for all arrivals

All people arriving Germany from abroad will be subject to a two-week quarantine, local media reported on Monday.

GOVERNMENT ROLLED OUT NEW GUIDELINES

German news agency DPA reported that Chancellor Angela Merkel’s “crisis cabinet” today rolled out new guidelines to fight the coronavirus.

Germans, EU citizens and third-country nationals arriving in the country from abroad must stay in quarantine for two weeks, according to the report.

Diplomats, doctors and health care workers are exempt from the requirement.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in the country surpassed 100,000 on Monday with at least 1,500 deaths.