taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.6971
Euro
7.3152
Altın
1685.82
Borsa
96470.97
Gram Altın
363.483
Bitcoin
46725.74

Germany reports 60,200 recoveries from coronavirus

The country’s death toll reached 2,673, with 129 new deaths reported by the local health authorities as of Sunday morning.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Germany reports 60,200 recoveries from coronavirus

Germany registered on Sunday for the first time more fully recovered coronavirus patients than people still infected with the virus, according to the country’s disease control agency.

The Robert Koch Institute reported 60,200 recoveries as of Sunday, compared to 57,606 current coronavirus infections, raising hope that the country's measures to fight coronavirus outbreak were bearing fruit.

THE COUNTRY HAS RAISED ITS BED CAPACITY

The institute recorded a total of 120,479 coronavirus cases so far, including those who recovered, outstanding infections and those who died from the virus.

Besides widespread coronavirus testing, Germany has also significantly raised the bed capacity of intensive care units in hospitals: from 28,000 to nearly 40,000 in a couple of weeks.

Germany reports 60,200 recoveries from coronavirus

Chancellor Angela Merkel's government imposed strict lockdown measures last month to stem the spread of the coronavirus, ordering all non-essential shops to close, and banning any social contact among more than two people in public.

İlginizi Çekebilir
UK PM Johnson thanks medics for saving his life
Boris Johnson was taken to St Thomas’s Hospital in central London on April 5, suffering from persistent symptoms of the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
Global death toll passes 110,000
The US also has the highest number of deaths with 20,608, followed by Italy with 19,468 and Spain with 16,972.
China toughens restrictions on border with Russia
Strict lockdowns had contained the disease in China, where it has killed a recorded 3,339 people since it emerged in the city of Wuhan late last year and then spread around the world.
Second patch of medical supplies sended to UK
Turkish military cargo plane carrying medical equipment to help fight pandemic departs for UK.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Bakan Soylu eleştirileri kabul etti
Bakan Soylu eleştirileri kabul etti
902
Rusya'da maskeden bikini tepki çekiyor
Rusya'da maskeden bikini tepki çekiyor
357
Bilim Kurulu'ndan sokağa çıkma yasağı önerileri
Bilim Kurulu'ndan sokağa çıkma yasağı önerileri
241
İngiltere'den Türkiye'ye teşekkür: Osmanlı gibisiniz
İngiltere'den Türkiye'ye teşekkür: Osmanlı gibisiniz
599
Küçükçekmece'de polise saldıranlar şikayetçi olacak
Küçükçekmece'de polise saldıranlar şikayetçi olacak
902
Neymar, annesinin olay ilişkisini onayladı
Neymar, annesinin olay ilişkisini onayladı
143
Sağlık Bakanı Koca: Yoğun bakım hasta sayımız ilk kez azaldı
Sağlık Bakanı Koca: Yoğun bakım hasta sayımız ilk kez azaldı
184
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir