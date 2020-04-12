Germany reports 60,200 recoveries from coronavirus

Germany registered on Sunday for the first time more fully recovered coronavirus patients than people still infected with the virus, according to the country’s disease control agency.

The Robert Koch Institute reported 60,200 recoveries as of Sunday, compared to 57,606 current coronavirus infections, raising hope that the country's measures to fight coronavirus outbreak were bearing fruit.

THE COUNTRY HAS RAISED ITS BED CAPACITY

The institute recorded a total of 120,479 coronavirus cases so far, including those who recovered, outstanding infections and those who died from the virus.

Besides widespread coronavirus testing, Germany has also significantly raised the bed capacity of intensive care units in hospitals: from 28,000 to nearly 40,000 in a couple of weeks.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's government imposed strict lockdown measures last month to stem the spread of the coronavirus, ordering all non-essential shops to close, and banning any social contact among more than two people in public.