Germany reports 73 new cases

More than 9,200 patients infected with the virus have so far recovered.

29.03.2020 - 16:10
Germany registered 73 new coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 432, according to local health authorities.

TOTAL INFECTION NUMBER ROSE TO 56,572

The Berlin-based website Coronavirus-Monitor, which compiles up-to-date numbers from local health authorities, reported 5,201 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total infections to 56,572.

Germany is the third-worst-affected country by the coronavirus pandemic in Europe, but its death toll has so far remained lower than the two hardest-hit countries, Italy and Spain.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition government announced on Saturday that it would not ease lockdown measures before April 20, due to continued rise of new infections in the country.

Last week, the government tightened coronavirus restrictions, banning any social contact between more than two people in public. The federal states also ordered all non-essential shops to close, with restaurants restricted to takeaway and delivery service.

