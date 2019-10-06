taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.6987
Euro
6.2572
Altın
1504.73
Borsa
103463.52
Gram Altın
275.714
Bitcoin
47074.8

Germany seeks cooperation with Turkey on refugee crisis

German Interior Minister Seehofer praised Turkey’s efforts for Syrian refugees.

AA | 06.10.2019 - 15:08..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Germany’s interior minister on Sunday called for closer cooperation with Turkey to handle the refugee and migration crisis.

Horst Seehofer said in an exclusive interview with Welt am Sonntag weekly that they were not in a position to address migration and refugee issues alone by the arrangements of the past. “There I would like to further strengthen our cooperation with Turkey. I would direct my efforts to that,” he stressed.

GERMANY TO ENSURE TURKEY'S EFFORTS

He praised Turkey’s efforts for Syrian refugees and reaffirmed Germany’s commitment to the EU-Turkey agreement, which he said has been successful so far.

Asked by the Welt am Sonntag about possible additional financial support to Turkey for the needs of the Syrian refugees, Seehofer said this issue would be discussed among EU member states. "I will do my part to ensure that Turkey’s efforts, which has been in the interest of us all, would be considered appropriately," he said.

Germany seeks cooperation with Turkey on refugee crisis

The EU-Turkey refugee agreement has been successful in significantly reducing the number of crossings in the Aegean Sea, and preventing the loss of many lives. But the EU’s bureaucratic hurdles and delays to mobilize promised funds led to sharp criticism by Turkish politicians.

The 28-member bloc promised €6 billion ($6.6 billion) of aid for 2016-2019 to improve living conditions of Syrian refugees in Turkey. But so far, only €3.71 billion were contracted and €2.57 billion disbursed.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Danışmanının Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu'na yazdığı not

Danışmanının Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu'na yazdığı not

234
1 milyon liralık ödülün vergisi

1 milyon liralık ödülün vergisi

135
Zamlar ve işsizliği Ekrem İmamoğlu'na bağlayan vatandaş

Zamlar ve işsizliği Ekrem İmamoğlu'na bağlayan vatandaş

383
ABD-Yunan bakanları Osmanlı yenilgisini alaya aldı

ABD-Yunan bakanları Osmanlı yenilgisini alaya aldı

227
Serdar Gürler'den tarihe geçen penaltı

Serdar Gürler'den tarihe geçen penaltı

15
İstanbul'daki polisler spora başlıyor

İstanbul'daki polisler spora başlıyor

222
1 milyon ödülün verildiği yarışmayla ilgili konuşulanlar

1 milyon ödülün verildiği yarışmayla ilgili konuşulanlar

86
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir