taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.066
Euro
6.8005
Altın
1285.73
Borsa
86072.28
Gram Altın
251.143

Germany suffers heavy losses in elections

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's fragile coalition took a fresh knock with historic low scores at European elections.

AA | 27.05.2019 - 09:52..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative-left coalition government suffered huge losses in Sunday’s European elections, while the far-right, Islamophobic AfD party made major gains.

Merkel coalition suffers heavy losses in Euro elections

MERKEL COALITION SUFFERS BIG LOSSES EP ELECTIONS

Projections by public broadcaster ARD showed Merkel’s Christian Democratic bloc (CDU/CSU) captured only 28.6 percent of the vote, a significant fall from the 35.3 percent it scored in the last European Parliament election five years ago.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition government partner the Social Democrat Party (SPD) crashed to 15.3 percent, sharply down from the 27.3 percent of the vote it collected in 2014.

Germany suffers heavy losses in elections

The far-right Islamophobic Alternative for Germany (AfD) is projected to win 10.8 percent of the vote, up from 7.1 percent in the last election. The environmentalist, pro-immigration Green Party enjoyed the biggest climb to a record 20.91 percent, up from 10.7 percent in the last election.

Turnout, estimated to be at 59 percent, was nearly 11 points higher than the previous European Parliament elections in 2014.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Avrupa Parlamentosu seçimlerinde aşırı sağ partiler önde

Avrupa Parlamentosu seçimlerinde aşırı sağ partiler önde

40
Savunma Bakanı Şoygu'nun S-500 açıklaması

Savunma Bakanı Şoygu'nun S-500 açıklaması

244
Van'a 50 fabrika açılacak

Van'a 50 fabrika açılacak

106
İranlıların Türkiye'den ev alımındaki artış sürüyor

İranlıların Türkiye'den ev alımındaki artış sürüyor

72
Abdulkadir Nişancı'nın kamerasından son görüntüler

Abdulkadir Nişancı'nın kamerasından son görüntüler

11
Yunanistan Başbakanı erken seçim istedi

Yunanistan Başbakanı erken seçim istedi

25
Kart aidatlarını tüketici ödemeye devam ediyor

Kart aidatlarını tüketici ödemeye devam ediyor

46
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir