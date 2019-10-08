taraftar değil haberciyiz
Germany to provide $73 million in aid to Somalia

To support Somalia on its path, Germany is increasing its support in its development cooperation by $73 million over the next two years, said German ambassador.

AA | 08.10.2019 - 09:45..
Germany said Monday it will provide an additional $73 million in financial aid to Somalia as it vowed to boost bilateral ties.

Ambassador Annett Gunther made the announcement while hosting a celebration in Mogadishu to mark German Unity Day attended by Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire.

SUBSTANTIAL SUPPORT

"This increase, as was jointly agreed, will foster inclusive growth, skills development (through technical and vocational education and training) and urban infrastructure. Furthermore, Germany is engaging with a higher priority in rural development, agriculture and water management." said Gunther.

Germany to provide $73 million in aid to Somalia

Gunther noted that the substantial support by the German government honors the progress made by the Somali people. "It aims to support maintaining the positive trajectory Somalia has taken in recent years," she added.

