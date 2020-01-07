taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9755
Euro
6.6764
Altın
1566.57
Borsa
113168.52
Gram Altın
300.802
Bitcoin
46927.29

Germany to withdraw troops from Iraq

German military contingent will be temporarily thinned out, with around 30 out of the 130 personnel serving in the country to be redeployed to neighboring countries, the foreign ministry announced.

REUTERS | 07.01.2020 - 16:17..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Germany is moving some of its military personnel from Iraq to neighboring countries over security concerns, the government said, days after the killing of a top Iranian military commander in a US drone strike.

SOLDIERS WILL BE DEPLOYED TO JORDAN AND KUWAIT

About 30 of the 120 German soldiers in Iraq who mainly train Iraqi security forces will be redeployed to Jordan and Kuwait, the German government told parliament in a letter on Monday.

Germany to withdraw troops from Iraq

Iraq’s parliament called on Sunday for the United States and other foreign troops to leave after Iran’s most prominent general, Qasem Soleimani's killing. The German government said the forces could be moved back to Iraq if their training mission resumes.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Russian planes carrying Haftar fighters land in Libya
Turkey supports the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Libya while Russia supports Haftar's forces.
Pakistan aircraft crashes in Punjab, 2 dead
The dead included a squadron leader and a flying officer.
40 killed in stampede at Soleimani’s funeral
State TV reported that there had been a deadly stampede and it was believed 40 people have been killed and 213 people injured during the event.
Netanyahu says Israel was not involved in Soleimani’s killing
Benjamin Netanyahu urged his ministers to reiterate Israel's support for America’s right to defend itself when speaking to the media.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Polisten vatandaşa darp iddiası

Polisten vatandaşa darp iddiası

1065
Ruhani’den Trump'a: İran halkını tehdit etme

Ruhani’den Trump'a: İran halkını tehdit etme

137
Sabiha Gökçen'de yolcu uçağı pistten çıktı

Sabiha Gökçen'de yolcu uçağı pistten çıktı

130
Kasım Süleymani'nin cenazesinde izdiham

Kasım Süleymani'nin cenazesinde izdiham

512
Karamollaoğlu'na göre elektrikli otomobil mantıksız

Karamollaoğlu'na göre elektrikli otomobil mantıksız

749
Antalya ve Mersin'de fırtına alarmı: Tahliyeler başladı

Antalya ve Mersin'de fırtına alarmı: Tahliyeler başladı

61
Mustafa Üstündağ ile Ecem Özkaya boşandı

Mustafa Üstündağ ile Ecem Özkaya boşandı

42
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir