Germany to withdraw troops from Iraq

Germany is moving some of its military personnel from Iraq to neighboring countries over security concerns, the government said, days after the killing of a top Iranian military commander in a US drone strike.

SOLDIERS WILL BE DEPLOYED TO JORDAN AND KUWAIT

About 30 of the 120 German soldiers in Iraq who mainly train Iraqi security forces will be redeployed to Jordan and Kuwait, the German government told parliament in a letter on Monday.

Iraq’s parliament called on Sunday for the United States and other foreign troops to leave after Iran’s most prominent general, Qasem Soleimani's killing. The German government said the forces could be moved back to Iraq if their training mission resumes.