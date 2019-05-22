Germany wants Turkey’s S-400 deal to be questioned

The German government on Wednesday said Turkey’s decision to buy Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile defense systems raised difficult questions for NATO and that it would welcome Ankara reconsidering the decision.

THE DEAL RAISES DIFFICULT QUESTIONS

“The government is following this very carefully,” government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular government news conference.

“For NATO, it is very important that its armed forces demonstrate interoperability - that is very significant - and therefore difficult questions arise if a partner acquires a Russian system,” he added.

The S-400s cannot be integrated into NATO systems.