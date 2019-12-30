Germany's 2019 arms export to Egypt reaches 802 million euros

The German government approved 7.95 billion euros worth of military equipment sales in 2019, beating the record it set in 2015, the Deutsche Presse-Agentur news agency reported.

LARGEST DELIVERY WORTH 1.77 BILLION EUROS

According to the report, Berlin approved 7.86 billion euros in equipment sales in 2015. After a three-year decline, arms exports approved by Germany’s government reached a new apogee in 2019.

The largest deliveries were worth 1.77 billion euros to the European Union and Hungary, Egypt 802 million euros and the United States 483 million euros.

Economic Affairs Minister Peter Altmaier said that was due to the lengthy process of forming a new government after the 2017 elections, which created a backlog of decisions.