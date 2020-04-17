Germany’s coronavirus death toll reaches 4,000

The death toll from coronavirus in Germany crossed 4,000 on Friday, while the total number of cases neared 140,000, according to health authorities.

3,382 NEW CASES WERE REPORTED

At least 289 more deaths from the virus were registered over the past 24 hours, bringing the toll to 4,093, according to data analysis firm Risklayer and Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, which compiles real-time figures from nearly 400 local authorities.

With 3,382 new cases in the last 24 hours, the number of people infected with the virus so far climbed to 138,135 in the country.

Although recent data showed the infection rate was slowing, the daily death toll remained high.

Friday marked the third day in a row the daily death toll has been above 280.

Germany has the fifth-highest tally of reported coronavirus infections in the world, ranking behind the US, Spain, Italy, and France. But its death toll remains far lower than other hard-hit countries.