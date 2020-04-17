taraftar değil haberciyiz
Germany’s coronavirus death toll reaches 4,000

Germany’s disease control agency, the Robert Koch Institute, has reported that nearly 82,000 people have recovered from the virus so far.

The death toll from coronavirus in Germany crossed 4,000 on Friday, while the total number of cases neared 140,000, according to health authorities.

3,382 NEW CASES WERE REPORTED

At least 289 more deaths from the virus were registered over the past 24 hours, bringing the toll to 4,093, according to data analysis firm Risklayer and Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, which compiles real-time figures from nearly 400 local authorities.

With 3,382 new cases in the last 24 hours, the number of people infected with the virus so far climbed to 138,135 in the country.

Although recent data showed the infection rate was slowing, the daily death toll remained high.

Friday marked the third day in a row the daily death toll has been above 280.

Germany has the fifth-highest tally of reported coronavirus infections in the world, ranking behind the US, Spain, Italy, and France. But its death toll remains far lower than other hard-hit countries.

China reports nearly 1,300 new deaths in Wuhan
Authorities in Wuhan have revised up the number of people killed by 1,290, a rise of 45 percent.
Trump announces three-stage process to end shutdown
Some 29 states would be in a position to re-open soon, Trump said on Thursday.
We need to know more details on China’s handling of crisis, Macron says
Speaking on the issue, the French President added that the richer EU members need to do more to pay for economic rebuilding if the bloc is to survive.
Italian football club donates medical masks to hospitals
Inter Milan said 200,000 already in Italy, 800,000 to be shipped in batches in the coming weeks.
