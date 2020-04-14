taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.794
Euro
7.4258
Altın
1713.26
Borsa
96398.64
Gram Altın
373.448
Bitcoin
46754.19

Global coronavirus cases close to 2 million

Despite the rising number of cases, most who contract the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Global coronavirus cases close to 2 million

The global coronavirus cases surpassed 1.9 million on Monday, according to a running tally by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The Hopkins data showed that the global number of deaths reached 118,459, while the number of people who recovered stands at 446,002.

US HAS THE MOST CASES

While a total of 1,904,566 cases are recorded worldwide, the US has the most cases with more than half a million infections -- over 572,000. It also has the highest number of deaths with more than 23,000, becoming the new epicenter of the coronavirus.

Global coronavirus cases close to 2 million

While Italy has the second-highest death toll with 20,465, Spain is the second country with the highest cases, 169,496.

China, ground zero of the virus, most recently reported 3,345 deaths and over 83,200 cases, but those figures raise question in and outside China. Recently, according to the Hopkins data, daily fatalities remain in single digits in China and it recorded the most recoveries from the epidemic with above 78,000.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkey to continue weekend curfews, Erdoğan says
President Erdoğan said that measures will be taken to prevent unnecessary disorder which occurred in some places after the announcement of the first-weekend curfew.
Putin says says coming weeks crucial in fighting corona
Russian President expressed that that special attention should be paid to high-risk areas such as Moscow.
Spain allows businesses to reopen after lockdown
The country’s overnight coronavirus death toll falls to 517, total at 17,489.
UK coronavirus death toll rises to 11,329
British health authorities reported 717 death in the past 24 hours.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İnfaz Yasası TBMM'den geçti
İnfaz Yasası TBMM'den geçti
740
İstanbul'da 4.1 büyüklüğünde deprem
İstanbul'da 4.1 büyüklüğünde deprem
237
Prof. Ceyhan: Toplum içinde tespit edilmemiş vakalar var
Prof. Ceyhan: Toplum içinde tespit edilmemiş vakalar var
176
Bilim insanları: Sıcak havalar, koronavirüsü etkilemiyor
Bilim insanları: Sıcak havalar, koronavirüsü etkilemiyor
80
Devlet Bahçeli TBMM’de
Devlet Bahçeli TBMM’de
47
Koronanın tedavisi tüm vatandaşlara ücretsiz yapılacak
Koronanın tedavisi tüm vatandaşlara ücretsiz yapılacak
143
Şanlıurfa'da sokak köpekleri 6 çocuğa saldırdı
Şanlıurfa'da sokak köpekleri 6 çocuğa saldırdı
156
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir