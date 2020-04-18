taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.9316
Euro
7.5373
Altın
1683.68
Borsa
98179.82
Gram Altın
375.252
Bitcoin
48890.49

Global coronavirus cases surpass 2.2 million

The virus has spread to 185 countries since it first emerged in China in December.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş Google News'de takip et

Global coronavirus cases surpass 2.2 million

The global coronavirus cases surpassed 2.2 million on Friday, according to a running tally by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The university's data showed that the global number of deaths reached 149,378, while the number of people who recovered stands at 560,980.

US BECAME THE WORST-HIT COUNTRY

A total of 2,204,511 cases are recorded worldwide and the US continues to be the worst-hit with having the highest numbers of infections and deaths, more than 680,000 and nearly 34,200, respectively.

Global coronavirus cases surpass 2.2 million

While Italy has the second-highest death toll with 22,745, Spain is the second country with the highest cases over 188,000.

Global coronavirus cases surpass 2.2 million

China, ground zero of the virus, most recently reported nearly %50 raise in its death toll bringing fatalities from 3,345 to 4,636 with over 83,700 cases. But those figures continue to raise question in and outside China.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Italy to use tracking app for coronavirus patients
It will be first tested in some pilot regions – including two Ferrari plants -- and then extended to the rest of Italy.
Spain's fight against coronavirus continues
On Friday, Spain also registered 5,252 new confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the total to more than 188,000.
Russia reports new record number of coronavirus cases
According to the official data, 4,069 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, along with 41 more deaths.
UK's infection rate is frightening EU
Austrian Health Minister pointed to the UK, along with the likes of Belarus and Russia, as a reason to believe that Europe is still in the eye of the coronavirus storm.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
ABD'deki bakım evlerinde 7 bine yakın ölüm yaşandı
ABD'deki bakım evlerinde 7 bine yakın ölüm yaşandı
64
Karagümrük’te sağlık çalışanlarına taraftar gibi karşılama
Karagümrük’te sağlık çalışanlarına taraftar gibi karşılama
48
Vatandaşların 15 bin liralık bakkal borcunu ödedi
Vatandaşların 15 bin liralık bakkal borcunu ödedi
45
Almanya'da film sahnesi gibi soygun
Almanya'da film sahnesi gibi soygun
20
Shane Larkin: Türkçe isim seçseydim Şahin olurdu
Shane Larkin: Türkçe isim seçseydim Şahin olurdu
3
Jandarma'dan Çakıcı'nın tahliyesine ilişkin açıklama
Jandarma'dan Çakıcı'nın tahliyesine ilişkin açıklama
29
Bayılan kişiye koronavirüs önlemli müdahale nasıl olmalı
Bayılan kişiye koronavirüs önlemli müdahale nasıl olmalı
3
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir