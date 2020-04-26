taraftar değil haberciyiz
Global coronavirus death toll surpasses 200,000

The true number of fatalities is expected to be higher as many countries have not included deaths recorded in nursing homes and other locations outside hospitals.

Global deaths linked to the coronavirus passed 200,000 on Saturday, while confirmed cases of the virus are expected to hit 3 million in coming days.

More than half of the fatalities have been reported by the United States, Spain and Italy.

US BECAME THE WORST-HIT COUNTRY

The United States had reported more than 52,400 deaths as of Saturday morning, while Italy, Spain and France have reported between 22,000-26,000 fatalities each.

Of the top 20 most severely affected countries, Belgium has reported the highest number of fatalities per capita, with six deaths per 10,000 people, compared to 4.9 in Spain and 1.6 in the United States. Around 8% of all cases reported in the United States have been fatal, while more than 10% of cases reported in Spain and Italy have resulted in deaths.

However those rates would be considerably lower if the infection totals included the many cases of the illness that go unreported - since not everyone with symptoms is tested.

Asia and Latin America have each reported more than 7,000 deaths, while the Middle East has reported upwards of 8,800. The current toll in Africa is around 1,350.

The global death toll has continued to grow at a rate of 3-4% per day over the past 10 days, though that rate has slowed since the beginning of the month.

Saudi Arabia loosens coronavirus measures
Authorities in the capital Riyadh issued additional advice saying banknotes were not to be used.
China announces all corona patients in Wuhan discharged
China’s health authorities had earlier reported 11 new coronavirus cases on the mainland on April 25, down from 12 the previous day, with no fatalities.
Germans protest against lockdown
The country’s confirmed cases increased by 2,055 to 152,438 and the death toll rose by 179 to 5,500, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.
US to send ventilators to Ethiopia
Trump said on Saturday that Ethiopia needs ventilators, and the US was in a good position to help.
