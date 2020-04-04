taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.7342
Euro
7.2869
Altın
1618.28
Borsa
89552.61
Gram Altın
350.572
Bitcoin
45018.05

Global death toll from coronavirus crosses 60,000

Many countries have restricted travel from the most affected areas and implemented lockdowns as the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic and Europe the new epicenter.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Global death toll from coronavirus crosses 60,000

The global death toll from coronavirus surpassed 60,000 on Saturday, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

With the exact number of deaths at 60,115, more than 233,000 people diagnosed with the virus globally have recovered.

ITALY AND SPAIN CONTINUE TO BE THE MOST AFFECTED COUNTRIES

The US has reported the most number of cases -- more than 278,000 -- with 7,159 fatalities.

Global death toll from coronavirus crosses 60,000

Italy has reported the highest number of deaths from the virus with 14,681 fatalities, followed by Spain at 11,744 and France at 6,507.

The UK has reported 3,605 deaths, while Iran has reported 3,452.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Coronavirus death toll rises to 3,452 in Iran
According to the country's health ministry, over 55,000 cases confirmed in the country since the start of the outbreak.
Deaths from coronavirus rise to 11,744 in Spain
Only Italy has a death toll higher than Spain with over 14,600 reported fatalities.
Russia coronavirus cases hit 4,700
According to the latest reports, the death toll reached 43 as of Sunday.
China mourns coronavirus victims
More than 3,300 people in mainland China have died in the epidemic, which first surfaced in the central province of Hubei late last year.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İstanbul’a giriş ve çıkışlara izin verilecek istisnalar
İstanbul’a giriş ve çıkışlara izin verilecek istisnalar
163
Ercüment Ovalı aşı çalışmasında ilk testi yaptı
Ercüment Ovalı aşı çalışmasında ilk testi yaptı
450
Miçotakis Türkiye'yi şikayet etti
Miçotakis Türkiye'yi şikayet etti
231
Sağlık Bakanı Koca'ya şehit statüsü soruldu
Sağlık Bakanı Koca'ya şehit statüsü soruldu
334
Yoğun bakım tedavi ücretleri iki katına çıktı
Yoğun bakım tedavi ücretleri iki katına çıktı
218
Sızma girişiminde bulunan 24 terörist öldürüldü
Sızma girişiminde bulunan 24 terörist öldürüldü
261
IMF: Koronavirüs krizi 2008'den daha ağır
IMF: Koronavirüs krizi 2008'den daha ağır
174
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir