Global death toll from coronavirus crosses 60,000

The global death toll from coronavirus surpassed 60,000 on Saturday, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

With the exact number of deaths at 60,115, more than 233,000 people diagnosed with the virus globally have recovered.

ITALY AND SPAIN CONTINUE TO BE THE MOST AFFECTED COUNTRIES

The US has reported the most number of cases -- more than 278,000 -- with 7,159 fatalities.

Italy has reported the highest number of deaths from the virus with 14,681 fatalities, followed by Spain at 11,744 and France at 6,507.

The UK has reported 3,605 deaths, while Iran has reported 3,452.