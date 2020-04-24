Global death toll from coronavirus surpasses 190,000

The death toll worldwide from the novel coronavirus passed 190,000 late Thursday, according to a running tally by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

US IS THE WORST-HIT COUNTRY

The university's data counted 190,303 deaths, while the number of cases and recoveries rose to 2,708,590 and 737,857, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with 873,137 cases and nearly 50,000 fatalities.

Italy has the second-highest death toll at 25,549, while Spain has the second highest number of cases at 213,024.