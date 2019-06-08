taraftar değil haberciyiz
Google: Banning Huawei could increase security risks

According to the report, Google executives are concerned that banning Huawei could lead to increased security risks.

REUTERS | 08.06.2019 - 10:22..
Alphabet Inc’s Google has warned if the US administration moves ahead with sweeping ban on Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, it risks compromising national security, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

"HUAWEI COULD DEVELOP ITS OWN VERSION OF SOFTWARE"

Google’s move comes as the world’s two top economies ratchet up tariffs in a battle over what US officials call China’s unfair trade practices.

While the sanctions are expected to hurt Huawei in the short term, industry experts say it could force the company - and other Chinese firms - to become self-reliant by developing more home-grown technologies, hurting the dominance of American companies such as Google in the longer term.

Google: Banning Huawei could increase security risks

Google in particular is concerned it would not be allowed to update its Android operating system on Huawei smartphones, which it argues would prompt the Chinese company to develop its own version of the software, FT reported, citing people briefed on Google’s lobbying efforts.

