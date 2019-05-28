taraftar değil haberciyiz
Google removes Huawei the Android Q beta list

While Huawei’s developer page for the update is still up and running, Google has removed the device from the official list of supported hardware.

Google removes Huawei the Android Q beta list

Chinese Huawei has been removed from the Android Q Beta page amid US’  trade war with China. The company got stripped off their Android license and then the Trump administration forced other companies to stop all the dealings with the company.

THE COMPANY PLACED ON THE ENTITY LIST

Google has taken another step and removed Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro from the list of devices that support Android Q Beta.

Google removes Huawei the Android Q beta list

Huawei is placed on the ‘Entity List’ which means any US based company can’t conduct business with Huawei without the prior approval of the government. The US government has given a 90-day extension to the company to wrap up its business as well as provide support to the existing users.

