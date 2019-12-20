taraftar değil haberciyiz
Google to pay 150 million euros to France

In September, Google agreed to pay close to 1 billion euros to French authorities to settle a fiscal fraud probe that began four years ago.

20.12.2019
France’s competition authority on Friday fined Google 150 million euros ($167 million) for anti-competitive behavior and for having unclear advertising on the Google Ads page.

LOW TAX PAYMENTS

The fine comes as France and other European countries maintain high levels of scrutiny on major US tech companies such as Google, Facebook, Apple and Amazon, which are often criticized for having relatively low tax payments.

Google to pay 150 million euros to France

Google, which is the world’s biggest internet search engine, has also faced growing regulatory scrutiny about the content it promotes in search results and ads.

