taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.6225
Euro
6.37385
Altın
1319.835
Borsa
99157.47
Gram Altın
238.57

Great floods in Iran leave 11 dead

Hundreds of vehicles submerged by flooding in Shiraz.

AA | 25.03.2019 - 16:36..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Eleven people lost their lives and at least 35 others were injured by torrential flooding in Iran's south-central city of Shiraz.

EFFORTS REMAIN UNDERWAY TO FIND AND RESCUE SURVIVORS

“The floods swept away vehicles, causing a number of casualties,” Hossein Koolivand, head of Iran's Emergency Directorate, told state television. According to Koolivand, efforts remain underway to find and rescue survivors.

Great floods in Iran leave 11 dead

The Iranian Students News Agency quoted one security official as saying that more than 200 cars in Shiraz had been submerged by the flooding.

Great floods in Iran leave 11 dead

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Area Araştırma'nın yerel seçim anketi

Area Araştırma'nın yerel seçim anketi

570
Hande Yener: 36 bedenim taş gibiyim

Hande Yener: 36 bedenim taş gibiyim

129
Dolar 5.56 seviyelerine indi

Dolar 5.56 seviyelerine indi

307
CHP'nin İzmir adayının mason fotoğrafı

CHP'nin İzmir adayının mason fotoğrafı

433
NYT'nin Taksim Camii hazımsızlığı

NYT'nin Taksim Camii hazımsızlığı

208
Ceyda Düvenci: İki gündür oğlumla hastanedeyim

Ceyda Düvenci: İki gündür oğlumla hastanedeyim

82
Yunanlardan başörtülü öğrencilere tepki

Yunanlardan başörtülü öğrencilere tepki

57
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir