taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.2092
Euro
6.8605
Altın
1599.05
Borsa
105993.65
Gram Altın
320.886
Bitcoin
54094.85

Greece attacks migrants to prevent them from crossing border

Attacking by the Greek security forces, irregular migrants were rescued by the Turkish Coast Guard Command.

AA | 02.03.2020 - 09:28..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Greece attacks migrants to prevent them from crossing border

Irregular migrants hoping to reach Europe continued their efforts to cross the border into Greece on Sunday.

A group of around 50 residents of the Greek island of Lesbos prevented migrants in a rubber boat from reaching the Port of Thermi.

TURKISH COAST GUARD RESCUED MIGRANTS

They pushed the boat back to sea and attacked journalists on the island who were covering the event, including German reporters, throwing some of their cameras and equipment into the water.

Greece attacks migrants to prevent them from crossing border

After the police arrived, however, the migrants disembarked and were taken to the Moria refugee camp for registration.

Greece attacks migrants to prevent them from crossing border WATCH

The camp hosts more than 15,000 refugees, although it was designated to accommodate only 3,000, offering squalid conditions.

Greece attacks migrants to prevent them from crossing border

Greek security forces also strongly intervened against irregular migrants waiting at the border by firing tear gas and sound bombs and using water cannons. Some migrants were struck and injured by tear gas cartridges.

In another incident at Pazarkule, a border gate with Greece, Greek police fired plastic bullets at migrants.

Greece attacks migrants to prevent them from crossing border

Meanwhile, some irregular migrants trying to cross to Europe by boat through the Aegean Sea were pushed back by the Greek coast guard. Claiming the Greek coast guard had cut their fuel lines and took their fuel, preventing them from continuing, the migrants said they were left to dead. They thanked the Turkish Coast Guard Command for rescuing them.

A total of 136 irregular migrants were rescued by the coast guard off Cesme district in Turkey’s western province of Izmir.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Total of 130 coronavirus cases confirmed in France
In Paris, the Louvre Museum remained closed whereas the Paris half-marathon, set to take place today, was also canceled.
EU Council president to visiy Greece-Turkey border
Turkey had announced the opening of the borders and said that they would no longer try to stop irregular migrants from reaching Europe.
Turkey closes borders with Iraq amid virus outbreak
The country's decision comes as a number of COVID-19 cases in Iraq rose to 8.
Coronavirus death toll rises to 54 in Iran
Iranian spokesman said new cases were confirmed in a number of cities, including Mashhad, which is home to Iran's most important Shiite shrine that attracts pilgrims from across the region.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
AK Partili vekilden harekata destek paylaşımı
AK Partili vekilden harekata destek paylaşımı
723
Darbeci Hafter ve Esad iş birliği anlaşması yaptı
Darbeci Hafter ve Esad iş birliği anlaşması yaptı
249
Erdoğan, İdlib şehidinin evini ziyaret etti
Erdoğan, İdlib şehidinin evini ziyaret etti
92
Koronavirüs nedeniyle Çin'deki hava kirliliği azaldı
Koronavirüs nedeniyle Çin'deki hava kirliliği azaldı
19
Taksiciler mültecileri dolandırdı
Taksiciler mültecileri dolandırdı
124
Yunanlar mültecilerin karaya çıkmasını engelliyor
Yunanlar mültecilerin karaya çıkmasını engelliyor
103
Sabah namazında Mehmetçik için Fetih Suresi
Sabah namazında Mehmetçik için Fetih Suresi
52
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir