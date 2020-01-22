taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9327
Euro
6.5761
Altın
1558.06
Borsa
123552.9
Gram Altın
297.116
Bitcoin
51454.84

Greece elects first woman president in its history

The top judge of Greece's administrative court, judge Katerina Sakellaropoulou, has become Greece's first female president when lawmakers elected her head of state. in a rare display of unity.

AA | 22.01.2020 - 14:36..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The Greek parliament on Wednesday elected the country's first female president.

Katerina Sakellaropoulou won the support of 261 lawmakers in the 300-seat parliament. 33 MPs voted present while there were also six absentees.

SAKELLAROPOULOU WAS BACKED BY TSIPRAS'S PARTY

The former judge was backed by ruling New Democracy party, leftist party Syriza and the center-left Movement for Change alliance. She will serve for five years starting on March 13, replacing current President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, when his term comes to an end.

Sakellaropoulou was born in Thessaloniki and served as president of the Association of the Council of State Judges in 1993-1995 and in 2000-2001, secretary general in 1985-1986 and vice president in 2006-2008. She also served as a member of the Central Legislative Bill Drafting Commission in 1993-1995.

Greece elects first woman president in its history

Sakellaropoulou was the president of the Disciplinary Board of Foreign Ministry in 2013-2015. Since March 2015, she has been the president of the Hellenic Society of Environmental Law, a scientific association.

According to the Greece's laws, the president holds a largely ceremonial position and serves a five-year term as a symbolic figurehead, nevertheless prestigious, with some duties.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Russia hails outcome of Libya summit
Kremlin spokesman on Monday said that a very important step has been taken towards.
Berlin conference commits to cease-fire in Libya
World leaders agreed to uphold a weapons embargo at a Berlin summit, as part of a broader plan to end the Libyan conflict.
Putin opposes an unlimited presidential term
Yet, after increasing the powers of parliament and the Cabinet and curtailing presidential authority, Putin might repeat a strategy he used before to stay in charge, shifting into the PM's seat.
Turkey slams Haftar’s visit to Greece
In a statement, Turkey's Foreign Minister said that Athens' efforts to derail push for peace in Libya are in vain.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Metin Feyzioğlu'ndan şehit teğmenin ailesine taziye ziyareti

Metin Feyzioğlu'ndan şehit teğmenin ailesine taziye ziyareti

184
Diyanet'ten Cem Vakfı'na ziyaret

Diyanet'ten Cem Vakfı'na ziyaret

182
Konya'da Abdüllatif Şener'i takan yok

Konya'da Abdüllatif Şener'i takan yok

210
Çin'de görülen ölümcül koronavirüs salgını ABD'ye sıçradı

Çin'de görülen ölümcül koronavirüs salgını ABD'ye sıçradı

112
Pompeo: Venezuela'daki iktidarı değiştirme peşindeyiz

Pompeo: Venezuela'daki iktidarı değiştirme peşindeyiz

155
Suudi Prens Selman Amazon kurucusunun telefonunu hackledi

Suudi Prens Selman Amazon kurucusunun telefonunu hackledi

74
Fahriye Evcen zam yaptı

Fahriye Evcen zam yaptı

148
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir