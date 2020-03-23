taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.5898
Euro
7.0458
Altın
1490.64
Borsa
82555
Gram Altın
315.639
Bitcoin
39955.97

Greece goes total lockdown after infections jump

Greece confirmed 94 new cases on Sunday, its largest single-day jump, taking its total to 624, with 15 deaths, up two.

REUTERS | 23.03.2020 - 10:37..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Greece announced a lockdown on Sunday, restricting movement from Monday morning with only a few exceptions, to combat the spread of coronavirus.

"WE HAVE TO PROTECT THE COMMON GOOD"

“It is maybe the last step, one that must be taken promptly and not in vain,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a televised address. “We have to protect the common good, our health.”

Citing Italy, which reported almost 800 new deaths on Saturday, Mitsotakis said it was his duty to prevent such a tragedy hitting Greece. “We must not get to the point where we will have to choose who lives and who dies,” he said.

Greece goes total lockdown after infections jump

Only those going to or returning from work, shopping for food or medicines or visiting a doctor will be allowed onto the streets from Monday.

Greece goes total lockdown after infections jump

Starting on March 10, Greece acted fast to gradually close schools, gyms, cinemas, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, retail shops, shopping malls, museums and archaeological sites including the Acropolis, ahead of other governments in Europe.

Greece goes total lockdown after infections jump

Public gatherings were restricted to 10 people and authorities subsequently ordered hotels across Greece to close until April 30, stepping up measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 respiratory disease.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Israel's coronavirus cases reach 1,238
The country has announced its first death from coronavirus on Friday.
China marks 5th consecutive day with no new infections
The country marked the fifth successive day with no new infections in Wuhan city, where the virus was first reported in December last year and spread across the globe.
Chile declares nationwide nightly curfew
Health Minister confirmed 632 cases of the virus in Chile since the outbreak began 20 days ago, among the highest tallies in Latin America.
Merkel bans public gatherings of more than 2 people
German Chancellor said people’s own behavior was the most effective way of slowing the rate of infection.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Kamu personeli, uzaktan veya dönüşümlü çalışabilecek
Kamu personeli, uzaktan veya dönüşümlü çalışabilecek
344
İngiltere'de 18 yaşında bir genç, koronavirüsten öldü
İngiltere'de 18 yaşında bir genç, koronavirüsten öldü
82
Bakan Süleyman Soylu'dan maske stokçularına son uyarı
Bakan Süleyman Soylu'dan maske stokçularına son uyarı
434
Almanya'da 2 kişiden fazla insanın toplanması yasaklandı
Almanya'da 2 kişiden fazla insanın toplanması yasaklandı
77
Abdurrahim Albayrak ve eşi karantinada
Abdurrahim Albayrak ve eşi karantinada
84
Kuzey Kore'den bir ayda 3. füze denemesi
Kuzey Kore'den bir ayda 3. füze denemesi
52
Uzaktan eğitimde ilk ders Bakan Selçuk'tan
Uzaktan eğitimde ilk ders Bakan Selçuk'tan
57
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir