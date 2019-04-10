Greece is concerned over Hagia Sophia

During a briefing on Tuesday, Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Markos Bolaris said that Greece hopes that Turkey will respect international law and the status of Hagia Sophia in Constantinople as a world heritage monument.

"RESPECTS THE STATUS OF HAGIA SOPHIA"

"Greece always refers to international law. It concerns not only politics but also culture. There is the United Nations, there is UNESCO. There is also the status of monuments. Our appeal to all is to respect international law, respect international treaties, respect neighbors. We create relations of friendship and good neighborliness, because these law-based relations create a favorable climate for development, for progress, for understanding, for cooperation between nations," Bolaris said.

IT WAS CONVERTED INTO A MOSQUE IN 1453

Hagia Sophia, dubbed "8th Wonder of the World" by historians, is one of the most visited museums in the world in terms of art and architecture history. It was used as a church for 916 years. In 1453, it was converted into a mosque by Fatih Sultan Mehmet when the Ottomans conquered Istanbul.

Following restoration work during the Ottoman era and the adding of minarets by architect Mimar Sinan, the Hagia Sophia became one of the most important monuments of world architecture.