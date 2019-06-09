taraftar değil haberciyiz
Greek, American defense chiefs to hold talks

According to Pentagon officials’ statements, top defense officials discuss regional issues, including security in Balkans and the Black Sea.

09.06.2019
The top Greek and American defense officials reaffirmed their countries' "defense relationship" during a bilateral meeting Friday.

THEY AGREED TO CONTINUE WORKING TOGETHER

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan and Greek Defense Minister Evangelos Apostolakis "discussed a broad range of defense issues, including regional security in the Balkans and Black Sea, and the regional effects of great power competition with Russia and China," the Pentagon said in a statement.

Spokesman Jonathan Hoffman added that they "agreed to continue working together on NATO burden-sharing and defense modernization priorities" and said Shanahan lauded efforts by Greece and the Republic of North Macedonia to implement a resolution to a long-standing dispute over the latter's name.

Hoffman said the Prespa agreement "will ultimately result in the expansion of the NATO alliance," referring to North Macedonia's likely accession into the transatlantic organization.

