taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.47995
Euro
6.22355
Altın
1303.135
Borsa
104492.93
Gram Altın
229.678

Greek foreign minister to visit Turkey

Georgios Katrougalos to pay a working visit to southern Antalya province Thursday.

AA | 20.03.2019 - 13:12..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Greece's foreign minister will visit Turkey on Thursday, according to a statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.

"BILATERAL AS WELL AS REGIONAL ISSUES WILL BE DISCUSSED DURING THE VISIT"

The statement said Georgios Katrougalos will pay a working visit to the southern province of Antalya upon the invitation of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu. "Bilateral as well as regional issues will be discussed during the visit," the statement said.

Greek foreign minister to visit Turkey

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras had paid a two-day visit to Turkey on Feb. 5-6, where he met with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İstanbul için yeni anket: Binali Yıldırım 5 puanla önde

İstanbul için yeni anket: Binali Yıldırım 5 puanla önde

307
Türk İHA'ları Ukrayna tarafından test edildi

Türk İHA'ları Ukrayna tarafından test edildi

76
Trump'ın masaj salonu bağlantısı soruşturuluyor

Trump'ın masaj salonu bağlantısı soruşturuluyor

22
Beren Saat ellerini cebinden çıkardı

Beren Saat ellerini cebinden çıkardı

74
İmam nikahlı eşe feci dayak

İmam nikahlı eşe feci dayak

138
Diyarbakır'da bağımsız adayın vaadi: Bedava elektrik

Diyarbakır'da bağımsız adayın vaadi: Bedava elektrik

99
Yardım etmek isterken bin 500 TL'sini çaldırdı

Yardım etmek isterken bin 500 TL'sini çaldırdı

79
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir