taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9815
Euro
6.5962
Altın
1576.87
Borsa
119089.59
Gram Altın
303.36
Bitcoin
55643.2

Greek lawmaker rips apart Turkish flag in EU Parliament

The Greek MEP blamed Turkey for the “stream of migrants coming into” his country and “getting away with whatever it likes.”

AA | 30.01.2020 - 17:50..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Greek lawmaker rips apart Turkish flag in EU Parliament

A Greek MEP ripped apart a Turkish flag on the floor of the European Parliament late Wednesday.

The action took place during debate over the large number of refugees on Greek islands, with Greek lawmaker Ionannis Lagos blaming Turkey for the situation before tearing apart a Turkish flag.

LAGOS’ DISRESPECTFUL DISPLAY COULD DRAW A SIMILAR SANCTION

In the session, EU lawmakers were debating the humanitarian situation on the Greek islands, when Lagos said most Greeks are against illegal migration.

Greek lawmaker rips apart Turkish flag in EU Parliament WATCH

Lagos then accused the European Union of ignoring the rights of Greeks.

“What situation are we talking about right now… people are killing, stealing… [but] all we are talking about is Pakistanis and Afghans,” he said, urging that the Greeks be given back their “lost homeland.” He then tore into pieces a Turkish flag made of paper, and said: “Let’s put an end to this.”

Greek lawmaker rips apart Turkish flag in EU Parliament

In response, the chair of the session called for restraint, adding that such behavior was not acceptable.

Lagos is one of the most prominent figures of Golden Dawn, a far-right racist political party in Greece.

Greek lawmaker rips apart Turkish flag in EU Parliament

In 2013 he was found guilty of attacking a community center in Athens which was hosting asylum-seekers. The Greek lawmaker, along with former Greek parliamentarian Nikos Michos and 20 other party members, had led the attack on the facility and its director.

Both parliamentarians got a two-year suspended sentence.

İlginizi Çekebilir
British lawmakers bid farewell to European Parliament
Britain will leave the club it joined in 1973 at midnight Brussels time on Friday, when British flags will be removed from EU offices and the EU flag lowered on the British premises there.
Terrorists kill 2 civilians in bomb attack in Syria
A bomb-laden truck detonates in the customs area in Tel Abyad.
Russia reports 1st suspected coronavirus case
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova announced that Russia has closed its border with China to pedestrian and vehicular traffic.
Local factory makes US and Israeli flags to burn in Iran
In state-sponsored rallies and protests in Iran, demonstrators regularly burn the flags of Israel, US and Britain.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Berna Laçin'in reklam anlaşması iptal edildi iddiası

Berna Laçin'in reklam anlaşması iptal edildi iddiası

574
Murat Ülker, Yıldız Holding başkanlığını bıraktı

Murat Ülker, Yıldız Holding başkanlığını bıraktı

124
Yunan vekil, AP'de Türk bayrağını yırttı

Yunan vekil, AP'de Türk bayrağını yırttı

2569
Ali Babacan, partisinin kuruluşunu erteleme kararı aldı

Ali Babacan, partisinin kuruluşunu erteleme kararı aldı

264
Türk bayrağını yırtan Yunan vekile tepkiler

Türk bayrağını yırtan Yunan vekile tepkiler

174
Ekrem İmamoğlu: Üç gün boyunca kayak yaptım

Ekrem İmamoğlu: Üç gün boyunca kayak yaptım

1172
Fatih Portakal, İmamoğlu'nun tatilini yanlış buldu

Fatih Portakal, İmamoğlu'nun tatilini yanlış buldu

177
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir