taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8489
Euro
6.4558
Altın
1530.71
Borsa
96718.48
Gram Altın
287.624

Greek PM asks Merkel to negotiate on reparations

Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told German Chancellor Angela Merkel that Athens hoped to open negotiations over reparations for World War II during his visit to Berlin on Thursday.

REUTERS | 30.08.2019 - 09:14..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday a settlement of a Greek reparations claim against Germany over Nazi occupation of the country could tighten relations.

GERMANY HAD REJECTED THE DEMANDS

Calling it a difficult and ‘sensitive’ issue for Greeks, Mitsotakis said he hoped that ‘this chapter could someday close’. Greece sent a diplomatic note to Germany earlier this year urging it to discuss Athens’s claim for war reparations.

“We look forward to a positive response and I am convinced that a final settlement of this issue would be exceptionally useful for the further strengthening of relations between our two peoples,Mitsotakis said after meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.

Greek PM asks Merkel to negotiate on reparations

Merkel had rejected the demands from Greece for hundreds of billions of euros in World War I and II reparations, insisting the issue had been legally settled decades ago.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İpsala Sınır Kapısı’nda gurbetçi yoğunluğu

İpsala Sınır Kapısı’nda gurbetçi yoğunluğu

107
UEFA'da temsilcilerimizin muhtemel rakipleri

UEFA'da temsilcilerimizin muhtemel rakipleri

16
Gürcistan'da bir kadın 3 yaşındaki çocuğu bıçakladı

Gürcistan'da bir kadın 3 yaşındaki çocuğu bıçakladı

23
Taksici araştırmasından çarpıcı sonuçlar

Taksici araştırmasından çarpıcı sonuçlar

91
İngiltere'de halk sokakta

İngiltere'de halk sokakta

29
İkinci baharlarını huzurevinde yakaladılar

İkinci baharlarını huzurevinde yakaladılar

22
Adıyaman'da bir şahıs babasını vurdu

Adıyaman'da bir şahıs babasını vurdu

10
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir