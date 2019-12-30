taraftar değil haberciyiz
Greek PM threatens Turkey with seeking world court

Greece wants to be included in UN talks on the Libya conflict, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

REUTERS | 30.12.2019 - 11:17..
Greece’s Prime Minister said in remarks published on Sunday that if Greece and Turkey cannot solve their dispute about maritime zones in the Mediterranean they should turn to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague to settle the disagreement.

GREECE CLAIMS THE DEAL WAS ILLEGAL

Turkey signed an accord with Libya’s internationally recognized government last month that seeks to create an exclusive economic zone from Turkey’s southern Mediterranean shore to Libya’s northeast coast.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in an interview with weekly newspaper ‘To Vima’, said his intention is for Greece and Turkey to discuss their differences about maritime zones in the Aegean and east Mediterranean on a political and diplomatic level.

Greek PM threatens Turkey with seeking world court

“But we should say clearly that if we can’t find a solution then we should agree that the one difference that Greece recognizes (over maritime zones) must be judged in an international body like the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in Hague.”

İlginizi Çekebilir
US plans to take action against N. Korea missile tests
US military commanders have said the North Korean move could involve the testing of a long-range missile - something North Korea has suspended, along with nuclear bomb tests, since 2017.
Death toll reaches 47 in Philippines typhoon
The number of injured has also climbed to 143, the state-run Philippines News Agency reported.
US airstrikes hit bases linked to Iran in Iraq and Syria
Officials announced that US military forces carried out airstrikes against five locations in Iraq and Syria on Sunday, targeting multiple weapons and munitions depots linked to Iran.
Turkey to send troops to Libya on the country’s request
Ankara and Tripoli’s GNA signed two separate agreements, one on military cooperation and the other on maritime boundaries of countries in the Eastern Mediterranean.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
