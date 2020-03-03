taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.1622
Euro
6.8529
Altın
1603.75
Borsa
109872.22
Gram Altın
318.054
Bitcoin
54275.95

Greek security forces beat migrants

The number of irregular migrants leaving Turkey for Europe reached 117,677 on Monday, Turkish Interior Minister announced on Tuesday.

AA | 03.03.2020 - 17:06..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Greek security forces beat migrants

Greek border security officers continue to use force to stop thousands of migrants waiting at the Turkish border to go to any European Union country.

Thousands of migrants flocked to Edirne's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece after Turkish officials announced Friday they would no longer try to stop irregular migrants from reaching Europe.

INHUMAN TREATMENT

Greek border guards are using tear gas, blast bomb and even weapons to stop crossing of migrants from different nationalities including Syria, Afghanistan, Iran, and African countries.

Greek security forces beat migrants

One Somalian irregular migrant said he has been waiting in bad conditions for four nights with his child and disable wife. “Greeks close the border. They throw tear gas, we have a very complicated life here. My wife is disabled. She can't run away from tear gas. This is inhuman treatment,” he added.

Greek security forces beat migrants

Greek security forces on Monday opened fire at migrants at the border. Iranian migrant Behruz Mahri said “Greek soldiers caught us, stole our money, our belongings and broke our phones.”

Greek security forces beat migrants WATCH

The number of irregular migrants leaving Turkey for Europe reached 117,677 on Monday, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said. The migrants are attempting to leave Turkey through northwestern Edirne province bordering Greece and Bulgaria.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Gazprom, Bulgargaz agree to cut price of Russian gas by 40 percent
Russia’s Gazprom and Bulgaria’s Bulgargaz, have agreed on a 40 percent reduction in the price of natural gas imported to Bulgaria in terms of its long-term contract with the Russian gas supplier.
Russian strikes kill 12 more civilians in Idlib
According to the local sources, four children were among twelve fatalities in rocket attacks hitting Idlib.
Iranian gov't confirms 23 lawmakers tested positive
Iranian authorities said Monday 66 people have died of COVID-19, with a total of 1,501 confirmed cases.
Coronavirus deaths rise to six across US
Washington county declares a state of emergency as coronavirus death toll rises.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Esad'ın bir uçağı daha düşürüldü
Esad'ın bir uçağı daha düşürüldü
357
ABD, Türkiye'ye İdlib'de hava desteği vermeyecek
ABD, Türkiye'ye İdlib'de hava desteği vermeyecek
447
İsrail basını: Türk drone'ları İdlib'de devrim yaptı
İsrail basını: Türk drone'ları İdlib'de devrim yaptı
234
HİSAR, ilk siftahı Bahar Kalkanı'nda yapacak
HİSAR, ilk siftahı Bahar Kalkanı'nda yapacak
215
İyi Partili Aylin Cesur'un tepki çeken pozları
İyi Partili Aylin Cesur'un tepki çeken pozları
892
Kati Piri'den AB'ye eleştiri
Kati Piri'den AB'ye eleştiri
161
Bahçeli: Kılıçdaroğlu'nun elini sıkmam
Bahçeli: Kılıçdaroğlu'nun elini sıkmam
504
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir