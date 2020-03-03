Greek border security officers continue to use force to stop thousands of migrants waiting at the Turkish border to go to any European Union country.

Thousands of migrants flocked to Edirne's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece after Turkish officials announced Friday they would no longer try to stop irregular migrants from reaching Europe.

INHUMAN TREATMENT

Greek border guards are using tear gas, blast bomb and even weapons to stop crossing of migrants from different nationalities including Syria, Afghanistan, Iran, and African countries.

One Somalian irregular migrant said he has been waiting in bad conditions for four nights with his child and disable wife. “Greeks close the border. They throw tear gas, we have a very complicated life here. My wife is disabled. She can't run away from tear gas. This is inhuman treatment,” he added.

Greek security forces on Monday opened fire at migrants at the border. Iranian migrant Behruz Mahri said “Greek soldiers caught us, stole our money, our belongings and broke our phones.”

Greek security forces beat migrants WATCH



The number of irregular migrants leaving Turkey for Europe reached 117,677 on Monday, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said. The migrants are attempting to leave Turkey through northwestern Edirne province bordering Greece and Bulgaria.