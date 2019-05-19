Greek vessel harasses Turkish corvette during sea air exe

Footage released on Saturday by Turkish security sources shows a Greek assault vessel harassing a Turkish corvette during military exercise Sea Wolf (Denizkurdu) 2019.

THE GREEK SHIP’S HARASSES

Turkey's TCG Burgazada corvette was harassed by Kristalidis in international waters of the Aegean Sea.

Turkey’s largest military exercise, supervised by the Turkish navy, kicked off on Monday, and will run through May 25 in the eastern Mediterranean, Aegean and Black Sea with 131 warships, 57 warplanes and 33 helicopters.

Greek vessel harasses Turkish corvette during sea-air exercise WATCH

The Greek boat approached the Turkish corvette from the left and maneuvered very close endangering navigational safety. The Turkish crew gave warnings to the Greek boat after which it left.

The harassment attempt is also contrary to the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea, adopted in 1972 by the International Maritime Organization.