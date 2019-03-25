taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.62695
Euro
6.36485
Altın
1315.855
Borsa
99835.31
Gram Altın
238.745

Greeks lash out at Muslim students

Muslim students wearing head scarfs that took part in the formal Greek Independence Day ceremonies have been threatened by Greek nationalists.

Haber Merkezi | 25.03.2019 - 09:30..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Muslim students have faced heavy racists comments and threats after the country’s national independence ceremonies.

RACIST COMMENTS

The images of the female students carrying Greek flags while wearing head scarfs have caused a number of racist insults among the Greek nationalists.

Greeks lash out at Muslim students

In the messages, it’s been mentioned of Theodoros Kolokotronis who was a Greek general and the pre-eminent leader of the Greek War of Independence between 1821–1829 against the Ottoman Empire. “Where are you Kolokotronis? Come and see the Islamist youth with their head scarfs holding our flag.” messages said.

Greeks lash out at Muslim students

After the ceremonies, the Greek minister of national education made statements over the insulting reactions. “Today, we celebrate one our most important days as a nation. But yet, we are facing with racism that we must be aware in the heart of Europe,” he stated.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Yunanlardan başörtülü öğrencilere tepki

Yunanlardan başörtülü öğrencilere tepki

35
Ceyda Düvenci: İki gündür oğlumla hastanedeyim

Ceyda Düvenci: İki gündür oğlumla hastanedeyim

50
Dolar 5.56 seviyelerine indi

Dolar 5.56 seviyelerine indi

121
Yeni İpek Yolu için İtalya ile Çin arasında mutabakat

Yeni İpek Yolu için İtalya ile Çin arasında mutabakat

18
Erzurum'a bahar gelmiyor

Erzurum'a bahar gelmiyor

26
NYT'nin Taksim Camii hazımsızlığı

NYT'nin Taksim Camii hazımsızlığı

56
Terör örgütü PKK'ya ağır darbe

Terör örgütü PKK'ya ağır darbe

13
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir