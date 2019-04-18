taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.837
Euro
6.5921
Altın
1275.185
Borsa
96938.97
Gram Altın
239.054

Greeks serve US for their self-interests

Southern Cyprus leader Anastasiades expressed his sincere thanks to US government on lifting the US arms embargo on Cyprus.

Haber Merkezi | 18.04.2019 - 11:10..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Greeks serve US for their self-interests

US senator Robert Menendez said the time is right for southern Cyprus to strengthen its bonds with Washington in light of new natural gas discoveries in waters off the east Mediterranean island nation and its partnerships with neighboring countries to bolster regional security.

"FIND A WHOLE NEW DAY"

Menendez also added after talks with Southern Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades that Cyprus can "find a whole new day" in its relationship with the US and the West.

Greeks serve US for their self-interests

US governments attempts towards lifting the arms embargo were greeted with cheers by Southern Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades. He stated that he was welcomed senator’s statements.

Greeks serve US for their self-interests

Cypriot government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou also said ties are enhancing, referring to proposed legislation Menendez introduced with Sen. Marco Rubio R-Fl. aimed at lifting a 32-year-old arms embargo on southern  Cyprus.

Prodromou said Cyprus works with countries including Israel and Egypt, serving US interests as ExxonMobil is engaged in a hydrocarbons search of the island.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Abdullah Gül: Ben rota değiştirmedim

Abdullah Gül: Ben rota değiştirmedim

327
Buket Aydın'ın mazbata haberi

Buket Aydın'ın mazbata haberi

194
Yunanistan'da Almanya'dan savaş tazminatı önergesine onay

Yunanistan'da Almanya'dan savaş tazminatı önergesine onay

77
Bülent Arınç'ın seçim değerlendirmesi

Bülent Arınç'ın seçim değerlendirmesi

232
Tottenham 7 gollü maçta Manchester City'i eledi

Tottenham 7 gollü maçta Manchester City'i eledi

19
AB ile ABD'nin gümrük vergisi kavgası

AB ile ABD'nin gümrük vergisi kavgası

8
Belediye başkanından öğrencilere menemen sürprizi

Belediye başkanından öğrencilere menemen sürprizi

20
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir