taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.5998
Euro
6.29765
Altın
1290.22
Borsa
92120.33
Gram Altın
232.18

Guaido banned from holding public office for 15 years

The government cites irregularities in self-proclaimed interim president's financial records for the move.

AA | 29.03.2019 - 09:15..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The Venezuelan government said Thursday that it has barred opposition leader Juan Guaido from holding public office for 15 years, according to local reports.

HE WAS ACCUSED OF RECEIVING MONEY

The National Assembly leader was accused of having inconsistencies in his personal financial disclosures and a spending record higher than his income, according to a statement by state comptroller Elvis Amoroso.

Amoroso said all lawmakers were obliged to disclose their financial status and spending in line with Venezuelan laws. Guaido had made 91 international trips, for which he spent 300 million bolivars ($30 million) and did not record where the money came from, Amoroso added. He was also accused of receiving money from national and international associations without any reason.

Guaido banned from holding public office for 15 years

Guaido declared himself interim president of Venezuela in January amid an economic crisis there.

The US was the first nation to recognize him as Venezuela's leader. Dozens of nations, including most in Latin America, have followed suit.

But Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who is strongly supported by Russia, has refused to cede power, instead insisting that he is the target of a U.S.-orchestrated coup.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Guaido'ya men cezası

Guaido'ya men cezası

25
Kırklareli’nde 11 yaşındaki kız ölü bulundu

Kırklareli’nde 11 yaşındaki kız ölü bulundu

25
Battal İlgezdi Ataşehir'de başörtüsü dağıttı

Battal İlgezdi Ataşehir'de başörtüsü dağıttı

89
İlk önce nişanlısını sonra kendisini vurdu

İlk önce nişanlısını sonra kendisini vurdu

46
Rusya'dan ABD Başkanı Trump'a cevap

Rusya'dan ABD Başkanı Trump'a cevap

16
ABD'li senatörlerden Türkiye aleyhine yasa tasarısı

ABD'li senatörlerden Türkiye aleyhine yasa tasarısı

73
Mantar için 70 metrelik uçurumdan düştü

Mantar için 70 metrelik uçurumdan düştü

3
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir