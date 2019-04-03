Guaido stripped of immunity by Venezuelan court

Venezuela’s Constituent Assembly stripped opposition leader Juan Guaido of his parliamentary immunity Tuesday, paving the way for his prosecution and possible arrest.

The assembly convened to discuss a request by Maikel Moreno, president of the Supreme Tribunal of Justice (TSJ), to strip Guaido of his immunity from prosecution. It was unanimously approved by all lawmakers. Guaido, the leader of Venezuela’s National Assembly, was charged with violating a travel ban imposed on him for visiting Colombia. He traveled there a day before an attempt was made to bring US provided “humanitarian aid” into Venezuela on Feb. 23.

He later visited Brazil, Paraguay, Argentina and Ecuador before returning to Venezuela on March 4, having no difficulty in re-entering the country.

Venezuela has been rocked by protests since Jan. 10, when Nicolas Maduro was sworn in for a second term following a vote boycotted by the opposition. Tensions flared when Guaido declared himself acting president on Jan. 23 a move supported by the US and many European and Latin American countries. Turkey, Russia, China, Iran, Bolivia and Mexico have thrown their weight behind Maduro.