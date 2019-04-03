taraftar değil haberciyiz
Guaido stripped of immunity by Venezuelan court

Lawmakers unanimously approve the request by chief justice over opposition leader's violation of the travel ban.

AA | 03.04.2019 - 09:25..
Venezuela’s Constituent Assembly stripped opposition leader Juan Guaido of his parliamentary immunity Tuesday, paving the way for his prosecution and possible arrest.

IT WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY ALL LAWMAKERS

The assembly convened to discuss a request by Maikel Moreno, president of the Supreme Tribunal of Justice (TSJ), to strip Guaido of his immunity from prosecution. It was unanimously approved by all lawmakers. Guaido, the leader of Venezuela’s National Assembly, was charged with violating a travel ban imposed on him for visiting Colombia. He traveled there a day before an attempt was made to bring US provided “humanitarian aid” into Venezuela on Feb. 23.

Guaido stripped of immunity by Venezuelan court

He later visited Brazil, Paraguay, Argentina and Ecuador before returning to Venezuela on March 4, having no difficulty in re-entering the country.

Guaido stripped of immunity by Venezuelan court

Venezuela has been rocked by protests since Jan. 10, when Nicolas Maduro was sworn in for a second term following a vote boycotted by the opposition. Tensions flared when Guaido declared himself acting president on Jan. 23 a move supported by the US and many European and Latin American countries. Turkey, Russia, China, Iran, Bolivia and Mexico have thrown their weight behind Maduro.

